Sonoco Products Company (SON) Stake Raised by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,830 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products Company were worth $15,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products Company during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products Company by 60.0% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products Company by 82,533.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products Company during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sonoco Products Company during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) traded down 1.03% during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 251,068 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61. Sonoco Products Company has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sonoco Products Company had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post $2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Sonoco Products Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus cut Sonoco Products Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Sonoco Products Company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco Products Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut Sonoco Products Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

In other Sonoco Products Company news, VP R. Howard Coker sold 1,390 shares of Sonoco Products Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $69,013.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Linville sold 54,000 shares of Sonoco Products Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $2,724,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,292,292.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sonoco Products Company

Sonoco Products Company (Sonoco) is a manufacturer of industrial and consumer packaging products and a provider of packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management.

