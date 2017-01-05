Sonoco Products Company (SON) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “For the fourth quarter, Sonoco expects EPS in the range of $0.60–$0.65, a 4% y-o-y decline at the mid-point due to seasonality and fewer business days. Sonoco raised its 2016 EPS guidance range to $2.70–$2.75. The company remains focused on gaining market share by introducing products and pursuing strategic acquisitions. During the quarter, Sonoco spent $20 million on two protective solutions acquisitions that will complement its ThermoSafe business in the growing temperature-assured packaging market. The divestiture of its rigid plastics blow molding operation will aid Sonoco focus on its consumer packaging portfolio. Over the past 1 year, Sonoco has outperformed the Zacks categorized subindustry. However, tough market conditions are expected to hurt its corrugating medium operations. Effect of a manufacturing slowdown in the U.S. on the industrial businesses and a stronger dollar remain near-term concerns.”

SON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America Corporation cut Sonoco Products Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco Products Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus cut Sonoco Products Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Sonoco Products Company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) traded down 0.65% on Thursday, reaching $53.86. 156,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.05. Sonoco Products Company has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61.

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sonoco Products Company had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post $2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Sonoco Products Company’s payout ratio is 63.52%.

In other news, Director John E. Linville sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $2,724,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,292,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Howard Coker sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $69,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,911,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products Company by 72.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Sonoco Products Company by 261.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 156,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 112,924 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products Company by 29.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sonoco Products Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products Company

Sonoco Products Company (Sonoco) is a manufacturer of industrial and consumer packaging products and a provider of packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management.

