Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) traded up 0.12% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,817 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. Solar Senior Capital has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUNS shares. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Solar Senior Capital in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on Solar Senior Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 605.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 124,010 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Solar Senior Capital by 53.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 20,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $820,000. Burnham Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) is a management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in senior loans, including first lien and second lien debt instruments. It also invests in debt of public companies that are thinly traded.

