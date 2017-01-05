Smith & Nephew plc (SN) Given Neutral Rating at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has a GBX 1,260 ($15.48) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew plc from GBX 1,395 ($17.14) to GBX 1,370 ($16.84) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,249 ($15.35) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew plc from GBX 1,370 ($16.84) to GBX 1,310 ($16.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.13) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.59) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,301.77 ($16.00).

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) opened at 1216.00 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,040.36 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,324.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 10.87 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,153.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,212.57.

Smith & Nephew plc Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. The Company offers various product franchises, which include Knee implants, Hip implants, Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopy Enabling Technologies, Trauma and Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Devices and Advanced Wound Bioactives.

