SM Energy Company (SM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SM Energy boasts of a diverse asset mix and promising organic production growth outlook. SM is also favorably positioned than most of its peers in terms of the strength of its balance sheet. Moreover, its holdings in Eagle Ford, Bakken, Niobrara, Haynesville and Granite Wash provide multiple years of drilling inventory, indicating robust long-term prospects for the firm. We also appreciate SM’s decision to increase highly productive Permian Basin acreage to boost shareholder’s return. Additionally, the company’s price chart has been moving ahead of the Zacks categorized Oil & Gas – U.S. Exploration & Production market, over the last year. However, being a firm in the upstream energy space, SM Energy faces risks from commodity price fluctuations, lack of service rig availability, dry holes, mechanical failures, adverse weather conditions, apart from execution risk. This accounts for our cautious stance on the firm.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on SM Energy Company from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Capital One Financial Corporation upgraded SM Energy Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank upgraded SM Energy Company from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy Company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Howard Weil upgraded SM Energy Company from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) opened at 35.62 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $3.09 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68. SM Energy Company has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of SM Energy Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of SM Energy Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SM Energy Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy Company by 35.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Company Profile

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in onshore North America. The Company operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States.

