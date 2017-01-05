Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3,657,000 Stake in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 1,536.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 2.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 109.7% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 18.4% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) traded down 0.08% on Thursday, reaching $276.18. 831,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.73. Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $234.96 and a 12-month high of $312.48.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Sherwin-Williams Company (The) had a return on equity of 97.87% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Company will post $12.33 EPS for the current year.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $301.22 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.25.

In other news, Director John M. Stropki acquired 500 shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $247.30 per share, for a total transaction of $123,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams Company (The)

The Sherwin-Williams Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company has four operating segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group and Latin America Coatings Group. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

