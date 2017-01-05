Sinclair Pharma PLC (SPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Sinclair Pharma PLC (LON:SPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 68 ($0.84) price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 109.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SPH. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.71) price target on shares of Sinclair Pharma PLC in a research note on Friday, November 18th. N+1 Singer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sinclair Pharma PLC in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sinclair Pharma PLC from GBX 49 ($0.60) to GBX 63 ($0.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sinclair Pharma PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 57.20 ($0.70).

Sinclair Pharma PLC (LON:SPH) opened at 32.50 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 161.52 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.00. Sinclair Pharma PLC has a one year low of GBX 26.00 and a one year high of GBX 40.75.

In other news, insider Alan Olby bought 6,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £1,956.92 ($2,404.96).

Sinclair Pharma PLC Company Profile

Sinclair Pharma plc, formerly Sinclair IS Pharma plc, is a United Kingdom-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of dermatological products. Its segments are Country Operations, which include its operations in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and Spain, and International Operations, under which the Company sells through a local distributor.

