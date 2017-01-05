Signature Bank (SBNY) Stake Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $13,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $149,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 31.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 274.4% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) traded down 1.66% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.80. 241,981 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.88. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $113.53 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.22 and its 200-day moving average is $128.23.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. Signature Bank had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 12.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post $7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBNY. Jefferies Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group cut shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank (the Bank) is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank operates over 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area, including those in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island and Connecticut. The Bank offers a range of business and personal banking products and services.

