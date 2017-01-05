Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) SVP Sells $372,000.00 in Stock

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) SVP Ishantha Lokuge sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $372,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $372,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ishantha Lokuge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Ishantha Lokuge sold 7,500 shares of Shutterfly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00.

Shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) opened at 50.03 on Thursday. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm earned $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.59 million. Shutterfly had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shutterfly, Inc. will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SFLY shares. Axiom Securities raised shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. RBC Capital Markets set a $57.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterfly presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterfly by 19.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterfly during the second quarter worth $465,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shutterfly by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,269,000 after buying an additional 57,753 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Shutterfly by 6.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterfly by 14.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc is a manufacturer and digital retailer of personalized products and services offered through a family of lifestyle brands. The Company offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Enterprise and corporate. The Consumer segment sells the Company’s photo-based products, such as photo books, stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints and also ships, as well as rents the BorrowLenses brand of products.

