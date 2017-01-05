Short Interest in Vascular Solutions, Inc. (VASC) Drops By 78.4%

Vascular Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:VASC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,018 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the November 30th total of 987,266 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 512,602 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VASC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vascular Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Feltl & Co. downgraded shares of Vascular Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Vascular Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Shares of Vascular Solutions (NASDAQ:VASC) opened at 55.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26. Vascular Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $977.46 million, a P/E ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Vascular Solutions (NASDAQ:VASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Vascular Solutions had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm earned $41.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vascular Solutions will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chad Kugler sold 1,849 shares of Vascular Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $102,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Vascular Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $34,601,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vascular Solutions by 360,144.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 432,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,849,000 after buying an additional 432,173 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Vascular Solutions by 241.3% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 376,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 265,972 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in Vascular Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $4,836,000. Finally, Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Vascular Solutions by 163.8% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 154,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 95,824 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Solutions

Vascular Solutions, Inc is a medical device company focused on bringing clinically advanced solutions to the market for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease. The Company’s product line consists of devices and services that are sold to interventional cardiologists, interventional radiologists, electrophysiologists and vein practices around the world.

