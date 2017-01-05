Short Interest in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX) Decreases By 6.9%

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,602,376 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 3,867,574 shares. Currently, 36.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 273,662 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) opened at 84.92 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business earned $37.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 563.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post $4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. William Blair boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.24.

In related news, major shareholder Proquest Investments Iv, L.P. sold 245,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $17,454,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sander A. Flaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,678.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $245,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $274,000.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products in the critical care and oncology areas. The Company’s product portfolio includes EP-1101 (argatroban); Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium); docetaxel injection, non-alcohol formulation (Non-Alcohol Docetaxel Injection); diclofenac-misoprostol; EP-3101 (Bendamustine Hydrochloride Injection, ready-to-dilute (RTD) concentrate solution), and EP-3102 (rapidly infused bendamustine RTD) (EP-3102 Bendeka).

