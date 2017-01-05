Short Interest in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Increases By 12.0%

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,013,650 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 33,928,806 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,386,155 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) opened at 7.96 on Thursday. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. by 22.0% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 105,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. by 9,570.2% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,005,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 995,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. by 80.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,716,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after buying an additional 5,678,016 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. by 4.0% in the second quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 146,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 831,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in over 50 countries throughout the world.

