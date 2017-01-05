Short Interest in Applied Micro Circuits Corporation (AMCC) Drops By 38.4%

Applied Micro Circuits Corporation (NASDAQ:AMCC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,836,031 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the November 30th total of 2,980,339 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,872,950 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Applied Micro Circuits Corporation (NASDAQ:AMCC) opened at 8.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. Applied Micro Circuits Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The firm’s market capitalization is $721.88 million.

Applied Micro Circuits Corporation (NASDAQ:AMCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Applied Micro Circuits Corporation had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The company earned $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Applied Micro Circuits Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Micro Circuits Corporation will post $0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMCC shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Applied Micro Circuits Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Micro Circuits Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Roth Capital lowered Applied Micro Circuits Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Drexel Hamilton lowered Applied Micro Circuits Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Applied Micro Circuits Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Micro Circuits Corporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after buying an additional 239,326 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Micro Circuits Corporation by 36.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,713,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after buying an additional 719,568 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Micro Circuits Corporation during the third quarter valued at $15,580,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Applied Micro Circuits Corporation by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,102,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after buying an additional 129,230 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Applied Micro Circuits Corporation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,133,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 18,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Micro Circuits Corporation

Applied Micro Circuits Corporation (AMCC) provides silicon solutions for cloud infrastructure and data centers, as well as connectivity products for edge, metro and long haul communications equipment. The Company’s products serve Computing and Connectivity markets. Its Computing products include the X-Gene family of server processors, based on the ARMv8 64-bit Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), which target mainstream cloud and data center infrastructure, including hyperscale, telco, enterprise and high performance computing.

