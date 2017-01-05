Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $321.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Longbow Research cut Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vetr upgraded Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.74 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company.

Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) traded down 0.165% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.945. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,072 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.42 and its 200 day moving average is $278.75. Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $234.96 and a one year high of $312.48. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.024 and a beta of 1.01.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Sherwin-Williams Company (The) had a return on equity of 97.87% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Company will post $12.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams Company (The) news, Director John M. Stropki purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $247.30 per share, for a total transaction of $123,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 1,536.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 2.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 109.7% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams Company (The)

The Sherwin-Williams Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company has four operating segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group and Latin America Coatings Group. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

