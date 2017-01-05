Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,657 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco Corporation were worth $14,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Sysco Corporation by 9.2% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in Sysco Corporation by 286.7% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,037,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,634,000 after buying an additional 769,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Sysco Corporation by 116.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,129,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,322,000 after buying an additional 606,991 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) traded down 0.038% during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.149. 1,317,124 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.503 and a beta of 0.54. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $57.07.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Sysco Corporation had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business earned $14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Sysco Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sysco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Sysco Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Vetr upgraded shares of Sysco Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sysco Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

In related news, insider Russell T. Libby sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $99,945.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,540.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $394,937.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco Corporation

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

