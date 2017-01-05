Shell Asset Management Co. Has $11,037,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,348 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company by 99.7% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser Company during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Solaris Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company by 320.3% in the third quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser Company during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser Company during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) traded up 1.04% during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.95. 3,531,099 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.37. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $33.28.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Weyerhaeuser Company had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post $0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser Company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA cut Weyerhaeuser Company from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 15,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $468,324.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner of timberlands. It is principally engaged in growing and harvesting timber, as well as manufacturing, distributing and selling products made from trees. Its segments include Timberlands, Wood Products and Cellulose Fibers.

