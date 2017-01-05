Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) PT Set at $24.00 by RBC Capital Markets

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has been assigned a $24.00 price target by research analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. RBC Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) opened at 19.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.00. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $23.85.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $263.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post $0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNH. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 378.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $205,000.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants (MOBs), and all other, which includes the remainder of its operations, including certain properties that offer fitness, wellness and spa services to members.

