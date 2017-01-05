Sempra Energy (SRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sempra Energy’s share price has underperformed the broader industry price over the last one year as it continues to face headwinds in the form of stringent government regulations. Moreover, the company's operations are subject to risks associated with breakdown or failure of equipment or processes. Again, its operations are exposed to foreign currency risks and has to invest substantially which are major concerns of the company. However, Sempra Energy’s future cash inflow will likely derive tailwinds from LNG development prospects and renewable expansion. Focus on the expansion of renewable capacity will enable the company to provide emission-free electricity to its customers.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRE. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) opened at 102.00 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm earned $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post $4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

In other news, President Mark A. Snell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $3,607,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph A. Householder sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $1,232,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,337,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 91.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.5% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) and Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas); Sempra International, which includes Sempra South American Utilities and Sempra Mexico segments, and Sempra U.S. Gas & Power, which includes Sempra Renewables and Sempra Natural Gas segments.

