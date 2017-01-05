Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Sells 475 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC cut its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Washington Federal accounts for about 4.5% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 77.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 75.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) traded down 2.58% during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 522,892 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $35.95.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Sells 475 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD)” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/semper-augustus-investments-group-llc-sells-475-shares-of-washington-federal-inc-wafd/1141387.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Roy M. Whitehead sold 11,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $311,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,230,928.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $104,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through a federally-insured national bank subsidiary, Washington Federal, National Association (the Bank). The Company’s principal activities consists of taking deposits from the public and investing these funds in loans of various types, including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, loans on multi-family and other income producing properties, home equity loans and business loans.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.