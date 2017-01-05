Seaspan Corporation (SSW) Receives $13.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seaspan Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Seaspan Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. lowered Seaspan Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Seaspan Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Seaspan Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) opened at 9.68 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.02 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. Seaspan Corporation has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $20.00.

Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company earned $224.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.88 million. Seaspan Corporation had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seaspan Corporation will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. Seaspan Corporation’s payout ratio is -141.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSW. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seaspan Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Seaspan Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Seaspan Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Seaspan Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seaspan Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaspan Corporation Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation is an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. It charters pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate time charters with various container liner companies. It operates a fleet of approximately 90 containerships. Its operating vessels include YM Wish, YM Wellhead, YM Witness, CSCL Manzanillo and Guayaquil Bridge.

