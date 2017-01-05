Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 214.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,372 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) traded up 0.05% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,178 shares. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $87.30 and a one year high of $120.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.67. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 195.68% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business earned $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Vetr lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.83 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.92.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. It delivers packages each business day in over 220 countries and territories. The Company operates in three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight.

