Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 25,974 Shares of Sohu.com Inc. (SOHU)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Sohu.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,974 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the second quarter worth approximately $44,692,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sohu.com by 6.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,703,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,222,000 after buying an additional 226,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Sohu.com by 129.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 111,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. Visium Asset Management LP raised its stake in Sohu.com by 201.8% in the second quarter. Visium Asset Management LP now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 59,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the third quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHU) traded up 4.33% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,111 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $1.49 billion. Sohu.com Inc. has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $55.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $411 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.03 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sohu.com Inc. will post ($6.11) EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Sohu.com in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sohu.com in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sohu.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

In other Sohu.com news, CEO Charles Zhang acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $537,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,573,995.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Inc (Sohu) is an online media, search and game service company providing online products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company operates through three segments: the Sohu segment; the Sogou segment, and the Changyou segment.

