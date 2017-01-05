Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 118,244 Shares of Ford Motor Company (F)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 118,244 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ford Motor Company were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor Company by 16.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 424,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 60,101 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company by 7.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 739,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 52,767 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,146,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,129,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 864,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) traded down 3.04% on Thursday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 75,620,323 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor Company had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post $1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. Vetr upgraded Ford Motor Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.05 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ford Motor Company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor Company in a report on Monday, September 12th. set a $13.00 target price on Ford Motor Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor Company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

In other Ford Motor Company news, insider Ziad S. Ojakli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 503,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,497.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradley M. Gayton sold 12,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $152,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Company Profile

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s principal business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, financing, and servicing a line of Ford cars, trucks, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and electrified vehicles, as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in two sectors: Automotive and Financial Services.

