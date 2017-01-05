Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Posts Earnings Results

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business earned $334 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) traded down 5.74% on Thursday, hitting $25.45. 334,928 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. The firm’s market capitalization is $663.02 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $74,431.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $96,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,844.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at $117,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at $123,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 446.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, AHL Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc (SSI) is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal. The Company is recycler of used and salvaged vehicles and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates in three business segments: the Metals Recycling Business (MRB), the Auto Parts Business (APB) and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB).

