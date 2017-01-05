Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Stake Boosted by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Schlumberger N.V. comprises approximately 1.7% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banced Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 53,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 66,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 387,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) traded down 0.15% on Thursday, reaching $85.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,543,006 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $118.68 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.56. Schlumberger N.V. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Schlumberger N.V. had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.06%. The business earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Schlumberger N.V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.70%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/schlumberger-n-v-slb-stake-boosted-by-schmidt-p-j-investment-management-inc/1141415.html.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group upgraded Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vetr upgraded Schlumberger N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.37 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Schlumberger N.V. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Schlumberger N.V. in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Schlumberger N.V. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

In other Schlumberger N.V. news, VP Stephane Biguet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,108 shares in the company, valued at $805,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Imran Kizilbash sold 134,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $11,578,757.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger N.V.

Schlumberger N.V. is a supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to the international oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Company operates in the oilfield service markets through three groups: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling and Production. Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.