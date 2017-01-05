Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,869,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 127,955 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce.com were worth $133,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,426,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,130,829,000 after buying an additional 1,181,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce.com by 54.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,297,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $261,858,000 after buying an additional 1,161,596 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce.com by 489.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,384,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $109,908,000 after buying an additional 1,149,275 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $58,994,000. Finally, Standard Life Investments LTD boosted its stake in Salesforce.com by 26.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 2,757,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $196,682,000 after buying an additional 568,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) opened at 72.80 on Thursday. Salesforce.com Inc has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average is $75.55.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Salesforce.com had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce.com Inc will post $0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. DA Davidson set a $86.00 target price on Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Vetr upgraded Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $1,425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 34,155,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,262,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $362,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,384.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

