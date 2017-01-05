Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America Corporation

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RYAAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) opened at 82.96 on Tuesday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $66.09 and a 12 month high of $89.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC by 0.9% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC by 1.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC by 1.7% in the third quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC by 7.1% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings PLC Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

