RPM International Inc. (RPM) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-2.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.74.

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) opened at 54.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.37.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company earned $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post $2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

RPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.

In other RPM International news, insider Ronald A. Rice sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $870,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Keeley Asset Management Corp increased its position in RPM International by 11.5% in the second quarter. Keeley Asset Management Corp now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in RPM International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets and sells various specialty chemical product lines, including specialty paints, protective coatings, roofing systems, sealants and adhesives, focusing on the maintenance of industrial, specialty and consumer markets. The Company operates through three segments: the industrial reportable segment (industrial segment), the specialty reportable segment (specialty segment) and the consumer reportable segment (consumer segment).

