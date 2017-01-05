RPC, Inc. (RES) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RPC, Inc. provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates its business through two business segments- Technical Services and Support Services. Services and products offered by the Company include Cudd Pumping, Coiled Tubing, Snubbing, Nitrogen Units, Thru Tubing Solutions, Wireline, Fluid Pumps, Well Control, Production Rental Tools, Patterson Rental Tools, Patterson Tubular Services and Well Control School. The Company’s products and services can be found throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets. RPC, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RES. Seaport Global Securities upgraded RPC from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on RPC from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim downgraded RPC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, FBR & Co lifted their price objective on RPC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

RPC (NYSE:RES) opened at 20.91 on Thursday. RPC has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $22.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.55 billion.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. RPC had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RPC will post ($0.71) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RPC’s payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 71,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,500,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,266,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,189,476.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 14,521 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $294,776.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,831,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 27.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter worth $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 1.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment to oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties across the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets.

