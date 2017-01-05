Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s (RDSA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays PLC

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays PLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 2,650 ($32.57) price target on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDSA. Macquarie lifted their price target on Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,350 ($28.88) to GBX 2,450 ($30.11) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,050 ($25.19) to GBX 2,260 ($27.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,325 ($28.57) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.72) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,400 ($29.49) to GBX 2,450 ($30.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,178.39 ($26.77).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) opened at 2275.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,116.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,005.05. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,256.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,280.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.81%.

In related news, insider Simon Henry sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,163 ($26.58), for a total transaction of £1,081,500 ($1,329,113.92).

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) is an independent oil and gas company, based in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. Upstream combines the operating segments Upstream International and Upstream Americas, which are engaged in searching for and recovering crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction and transportation of gas, the extraction of bitumen from oil sands and converting it into synthetic crude oil, and wind energy.

