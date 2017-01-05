Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have GBX 2,500 ($30.72) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RDSB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lifted their price target on Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,325 ($28.57) to GBX 2,460 ($30.23) and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. HSBC dropped their price target on Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,250 ($27.65) to GBX 2,150 ($26.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,085 ($25.62) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Royal Dutch Shell Plc to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,952 ($23.99) to GBX 2,500 ($30.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell Plc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,124.40 ($26.11).

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) opened at 2348.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,218.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,083.31. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,261.03 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,391.12. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 189.11 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank Of Canada” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/royal-dutch-shell-plc-rdsb-upgraded-to-outperform-at-royal-bank-of-canada/1140716.html.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a GBX 0.47 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) is an independent oil and gas company. The Company explores for crude oil and natural gas across the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company is engaged in the principal aspects of the oil and gas industry in approximately 70 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.