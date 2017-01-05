Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Position Raised by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,288 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rowan Companies PLC were worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rowan Companies PLC by 75.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Rowan Companies PLC by 91.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies PLC during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies PLC during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies PLC during the second quarter valued at about $179,000.

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) traded up 0.331% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.705. 1,822,093 shares of the stock traded hands. Rowan Companies PLC has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.308 and a beta of 1.73.

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. Rowan Companies PLC had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Rowan Companies PLC’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rowan Companies PLC will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/rowan-companies-plc-rdc-position-raised-by-teachers-advisors-llc/1141148.html.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rowan Companies PLC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rowan Companies PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rowan Companies PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rowan Companies PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Rowan Companies PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

Rowan Companies PLC Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc is a provider of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: deepwater and jack-ups. Its deepwater segment consists of drillship operations. Its fleet consists of approximately 30 mobile offshore drilling units, including self-elevating jack-up rigs and ultra-deepwater drillships.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.