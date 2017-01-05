RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Rating Reiterated by RBC Capital Markets

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RLJ. Nomura initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Instinet initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.
Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) opened at 24.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.16.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm earned $296.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post $1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.02%.
In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, CFO Leslie D. Hale sold 5,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Gerstein Fisher increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period.
RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition of focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company owns approximately 130 hotels with over 20,900 rooms, located in approximately 20 states and the District of Columbia, and an interest in a mortgage loan secured by a hotel.
