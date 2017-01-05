Richard Rose Buys 194 Shares of Premier Oil PLC (PMO) Stock

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) insider Richard Rose acquired 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £149.38 ($183.58).

Richard Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Richard Rose acquired 227 shares of Premier Oil PLC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £149.82 ($184.12).

On Tuesday, November 1st, Richard Rose bought 221 shares of Premier Oil PLC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £150.28 ($184.69).

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) traded up 4.02% on Thursday, reaching GBX 80.61. 8,484,380 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market cap is GBX 411.77 million. Premier Oil PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 19.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 82.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PMO shares. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil PLC in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered Premier Oil PLC to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 103 ($1.27) to GBX 80 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Premier Oil PLC in a report on Monday, December 5th. Davy Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Oil PLC in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised Premier Oil PLC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.08) target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 97.94 ($1.20).

About Premier Oil PLC

Premier Oil plc is an independent exploration and production company with oil and gas interests in the North Sea, South East Asia, Pakistan, the Falkland Islands and Latin America. The Company is engaged in the business of upstream oil and gas exploration and production. The Company’s operations are located and managed in six business units: the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan (including Mauritania), the United Kingdom, Vietnam and the Rest of the World.

