Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Orbital ATK, Inc. (OA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Orbital ATK, Inc. (NYSE:OA) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Orbital ATK were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OA. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orbital ATK during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Orbital ATK by 75.7% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orbital ATK during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orbital ATK during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Orbital ATK during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orbital ATK, Inc. (NYSE:OA) traded down 0.21% during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.06. The company had a trading volume of 285,858 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01. Orbital ATK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.04 and a 52-week high of $93.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OA shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Orbital ATK in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital ATK in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Orbital ATK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orbital ATK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

