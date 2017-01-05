Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation by 108.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 23.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,468,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 14.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 16.8% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) traded down 2.62% on Thursday, reaching $84.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,564 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average of $67.12. The company’s market cap is $4.47 billion. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $88.03.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Zebra Technologies Corporation had a positive return on equity of 30.70% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business earned $904 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post $5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $100.00 price objective on Zebra Technologies Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Avondale Partners upgraded Zebra Technologies Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies Corporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.95.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,875,078.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation offers a range of solutions in the automatic information and data capture industry. The Company designs, manufactures and sells a range of products that capture and move data, including mobile computers; barcode scanners and imagers; radio frequency identification device (RFID) readers; specialty printers for barcode labelling and personal identification; real-time location systems (RTLS); related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software and services that are associated with these products.

