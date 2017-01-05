Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 14,866 Shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Jabil Circuit were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Jabil Circuit by 26.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,839,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,438,000 after buying an additional 597,003 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jabil Circuit by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 723,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Jabil Circuit by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,943,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,512,000 after buying an additional 281,669 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil Circuit during the second quarter valued at about $48,592,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Jabil Circuit by 5.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,954,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,640,000 after buying an additional 105,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) traded down 2.00% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,447 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. Jabil Circuit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $25.14.

Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Jabil Circuit had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Circuit, Inc. will post $2.04 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 14,866 Shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/rhumbline-advisers-acquires-14866-shares-of-jabil-circuit-inc-jbl/1141373.html.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil Circuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Jabil Circuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Jabil Circuit from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $306,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 22,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $565,298.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,107,619 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,560.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Circuit Company Profile

Jabil circuit, Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Circuit Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil Circuit Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.