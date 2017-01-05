Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 54.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 17.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) traded up 0.19% during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,164 shares. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm earned $144.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.90 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post $0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/retail-properties-of-america-inc-rpai-shares-bought-by-skandinaviska-enskilda-banken-ab-publ/1141503.html.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Retail Properties of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc, formerly Inland Western Retail Real Estate Trust, Inc, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. The Company’s retail operating portfolio includes power centers, neighborhood and community centers, and lifestyle centers and predominantly multi-tenant retail mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.