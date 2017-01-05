Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Position Boosted by Stillwater Investment Management L.P.

Stillwater Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 10.2% of Stillwater Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stillwater Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $30,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 322.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) traded up 0.52% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.20. 101,648 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.55.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc is a quick service restaurant (QSR) company. The Company operates approximately 19,000 restaurants in over 100 countries and the United States territories. Its Burger King (BK) and Tim Hortons (TH) brands have similar franchised business models. The Company operates through two segments: TH, which includes all operations of its Tim Hortons brand and BK, which includes all operations of its Burger King brand.

