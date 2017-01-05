ResMed Inc. (RMD) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $23,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 63,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ResMed by 62.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in ResMed by 52.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 917,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after buying an additional 315,398 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ResMed by 5.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,135,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,503,000 after buying an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) traded down 1.07% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.68. The company had a trading volume of 174,670 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.88. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business earned $465.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.05 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post $2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Group cut their target price on ResMed to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America Corporation raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $383,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,929.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,077,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep-disordered breathing and other respiratory disorders, including obstructive sleep apnea. The Company develops a range of products for sleep-disordered breathing and other respiratory disorders, including airdevices, informatics solutions, diagnostic products, mask systems, headgear and other accessories.

