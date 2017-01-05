Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for eBay (EBAY)

eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/3/2017 – eBay is now covered by analysts at Aegis. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2017 – eBay is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

12/27/2016 – eBay had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

12/21/2016 – eBay had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2016 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $33.93 price target on the stock.

12/13/2016 – eBay had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2016 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.06 price target on the stock.

11/28/2016 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $32.06 price target on the stock.

11/21/2016 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.06 price target on the stock.

11/14/2016 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.06 price target on the stock.

11/10/2016 – eBay had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) traded up 0.47% on Thursday, hitting $29.90. 5,542,949 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The e-commerce company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. eBay had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm earned $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post $1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 39,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $1,161,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Logan Green bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company helps in enabling commerce on its platforms for buyers and sellers online. The Company has an open source platform that provides software developers and merchants an access to its application programming interfaces for developing software and solutions for commerce.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.