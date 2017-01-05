RDS-A (RDS-A) Upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to Outperform

RBC Capital Markets upgraded shares of RDS-A (NASDAQ:RDS-A) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of RDS-A from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.80 to $50.55 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RDS-A has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.39.

RDS-A (NASDAQ:RDS-A) opened at 55.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43. RDS-A has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $224.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.82.

