RBC Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Coty Inc. (COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at RBC Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coty in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.50 to $23.25 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Off Wall Street restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) opened at 19.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. Coty has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 218.39 and a beta of 0.28.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 77.02% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.52%.

In other news, Director Lambertus J.H. Becht sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $60,115.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,548,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Coty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc is a beauty company. The Company operates through four segments: Fragrances, Color Cosmetics, Skin & Body Care and Brazil Acquisition. Its fragrance products include a range of men’s and women’s products. Its fragrance brands include Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Davidoff, Chloe, Balenciaga, Beyonce, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu and Roberto Cavalli.

