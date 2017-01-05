RBC Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aetna Inc. (AET)

Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $145.00 price target on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Aetna in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aetna in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Vetr downgraded Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.19 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aetna in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Aetna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aetna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.40.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) opened at 123.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.62. Aetna has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.17 and a 200-day moving average of $118.59.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Aetna had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company earned $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Aetna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aetna will post $8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th. Aetna’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Aetna by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aetna by 0.7% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Aetna during the third quarter worth about $132,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Aetna by 41.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aetna by 37.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment’s products and services consist of medical, pharmacy benefit management services, dental, behavioral health and vision plans offered on both an insured basis and an employer-funded, or administrative services contact, basis and emerging businesses products and services, such as accountable care solutions (ACS).

