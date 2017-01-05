RBC Capital Markets Reiterates “$190.00” Price Target for Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been assigned a $190.00 price objective by investment analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cann began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.31.

Shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded up 0.23% on Wednesday, reaching $153.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,263 shares. The stock has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.07. Amgen has a 12 month low of $133.64 and a 12 month high of $176.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.23. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm earned $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen will post $11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Amgen by 99.1% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 102,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after buying an additional 51,025 shares during the period. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 76.9% in the second quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. now owns 49,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 86,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $8,694,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 631,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,134,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. The Company’s business segment is human therapeutics. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

