RBC Capital Markets Analysts Give Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) a $45.00 Price Target

RBC Capital Markets set a $45.00 price objective on Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHD. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on Church & Dwight Company to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Group restated a positive rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Church & Dwight Company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a market perform rating on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.58.

Church & Dwight Company (NYSE:CHD) opened at 44.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight Company has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.61.

Church & Dwight Company (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $870.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.83 million. Church & Dwight Company had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Company will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight Company news, insider Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.43 per share, with a total value of $222,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,347.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Dierker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $44,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Company during the second quarter worth $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 162.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 69,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 43,048 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 358,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,845,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 16.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 728,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,949,000 after buying an additional 100,687 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight Company

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, which includes consumer products, as well as other household and personal care products; Consumer International, which markets a range of personal care products, household and over-the-counter products in international markets, and Specialty Products Division (SPD), a producer of sodium bicarbonate.

