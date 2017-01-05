RBC Capital Markets set a $27.00 price target on Aquaventure Holdings LLC (NASDAQ:WAAS) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aquaventure Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Aquaventure Holdings in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquaventure Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Aquaventure Holdings in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aquaventure Holdings in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.14.

Aquaventure Holdings (NASDAQ:WAAS) opened at 21.85 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $576.58 million. Aquaventure Holdings has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84.

WARNING: “RBC Capital Markets Analysts Give Aquaventure Holdings LLC (WAAS) a $27.00 Price Target” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/rbc-capital-markets-analysts-give-aquaventure-holdings-llc-waas-a-27-00-price-target/1140557.html.

In other Aquaventure Holdings news, CFO Lee S. Muller purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul T. Hanrahan purchased 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Aquaventure Holdings

AquaVenture Holdings LLC is a provider of Water-as-a-Service (WAAS) solutions. The Company offers its solutions in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Middle East. The Company operates in two water sectors: desalination and commercial water filtration. The Company has two segments that align with its operating platforms: Seven Seas Water and Quench.

Receive News & Ratings for Aquaventure Holdings LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquaventure Holdings LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.