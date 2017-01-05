Raymond James Financial, Inc. Upgrades MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) to Outperform

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess Holdings in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) opened at 152.92 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.64 and its 200 day moving average is $159.21.

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. MarketAxess Holdings had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. MarketAxess Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings will post $3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings by 240.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings by 3.7% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings by 73.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess Holdings

MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MarketAxess) is an electronic trading platform. The Company operates as an electronic multi-party platform for the trading of fixed-income securities and provides related data, analytics, compliance tools and post-trade services. The Company’s multi-dealer trading platform allows its institutional investor clients to request bids or offers from its broker-dealer clients and execute trades with the broker-dealer of their choice from among those that choose to respond.

