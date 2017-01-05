Raymond James Financial, Inc. Upgrades C.R. Bard, Inc. (BCR) to “Strong-Buy”

C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a $265.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $250.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded C.R. Bard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of C.R. Bard in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded C.R. Bard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded C.R. Bard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.R. Bard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.87.

Shares of C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) opened at 227.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.77. C.R. Bard has a 52 week low of $172.21 and a 52 week high of $239.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.65.

C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.09. C.R. Bard had a return on equity of 48.13% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that C.R. Bard will post $10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. C.R. Bard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other C.R. Bard news, VP John A. Deford sold 15,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $3,462,970.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher S. Holland sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $1,208,450.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of C.R. Bard by 415.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in C.R. Bard by 43.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in C.R. Bard by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in C.R. Bard during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Kanaly Trust Co raised its position in C.R. Bard by 52.6% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.R. Bard Company Profile

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company sells its products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities.

