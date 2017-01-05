Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “We believe Range Resources' large acreage will support several years of oil and gas drilling in the fast-growing fields. Moreover, the company completed the merger with Memorial Resource Development Corp. The transaction is expected to boost the company’s position as a premier independent natural gas, oil and NGL producer in the United States with remarkable core acreage positions in both the Appalachian Basin and Northern Louisiana. However, its stock failed to surpass the Zacks categorized Oil &Gas-U.S Exploration & Production industry over the last one year. The company’s exposure to persistently weak crude pricing environment is a major concern. Additionally, the expected increase in the company’s operating expenses might dent profit. Range Resources is also governed by several stringent regulations, especially in the Marcellus Shale, the Appalachian Basin and the southwestern U.S., where it has a large asset base”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RRC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Range Resources Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays PLC started coverage on Range Resources Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group set a $50.00 target price on Range Resources Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. GMP Securities started coverage on Range Resources Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Range Resources Corporation to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.16.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) traded up 0.18% on Thursday, reaching $33.61. 2,332,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Range Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The firm’s market cap is $8.19 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Range Resources Corporation had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 54.13%. The business earned $413 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post ($0.18) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Range Resources Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,574,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Range Resources Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Range Resources Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,916,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Seven Bridges Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company operates through the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States segment. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties, focused in the Appalachian region of the United States.

